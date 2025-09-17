6 Analysts Assess Packaging Corp of America: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Packaging Corp of America PKG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Packaging Corp of America and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $224.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $262.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 6.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $210.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Packaging Corp of America. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $262.00 $238.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $214.00 $197.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $238.00 $239.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $180.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $210.00 $200.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Packaging Corp of America. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Packaging Corp of America compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Packaging Corp of America's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Packaging Corp of America's Background

Packaging Corp. of America is the third-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces over 5 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is roughly 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Packaging Corp of America's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Packaging Corp of America's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Packaging Corp of America's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Packaging Corp of America's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Packaging Corp of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

