Assessing IBM: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on IBM IBM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $283.5, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.32% from the previous average price target of $259.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of IBM by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Market Perform $280.00 - David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $200.00 $195.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $290.00 $244.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $310.00 $320.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $300.00 $260.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $285.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $310.00 $290.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $195.00 $170.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $325.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IBM. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IBM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IBM's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Financial Insights: IBM

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: IBM's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IBM's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: IBM's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

