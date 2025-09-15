Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Open Text Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Open Text OTEX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Open Text and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $37.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.73% from the previous average price target of $32.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Open Text. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Tse National Bank Financial Inc Raises Outperform $45.00 $34.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $30.00 Kevin Krishnaratne Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $30.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $33.00 $35.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Open Text. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Open Text compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Open Text's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Open Text Corp is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of Information Management software and solutions. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, and presentations). Its platform and services provide secure and scalable solutions for enterprises, SMBs, governments, and consumers around the world. The company's solutions are marketed and delivered on the OpenText Cloud Platform, which is a comprehensive Information Management platform consisting of six business clouds; Content Cloud, Cybersecurity Cloud, Application Automation Cloud, Business Network Cloud, IT Operations Management Cloud, and Analytics Cloud. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Open Text: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Open Text's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Open Text's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Open Text's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Open Text's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Open Text's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

