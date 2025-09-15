The Analyst Verdict: Prosperity Bancshares In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Prosperity Bancshares PB in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $77.0, with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.75%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Prosperity Bancshares by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $78.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $78.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Brett Rabatin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Prosperity Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Prosperity Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The group provides Personal, Business, Mortgage, and Banking Services.

Understanding the Numbers: Prosperity Bancshares's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Prosperity Bancshares's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.0% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prosperity Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 45.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

