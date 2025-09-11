12 Analysts Have This To Say About Atlassian

Ratings for Atlassian TEAM were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 8 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $239.25, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $202.00. Experiencing a 11.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $269.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Atlassian. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Howard Ma Guggenheim Announces Buy $225.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $300.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $202.00 $221.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $230.00 $255.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $250.00 $300.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $240.00 $256.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $244.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $235.00 $265.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $275.00 $300.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $244.00 $260.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $250.00 $275.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $265.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlassian. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Atlassian's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Atlassian's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Atlassian's Background

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

A Deep Dive into Atlassian's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Atlassian's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

