What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Openlane

Openlane KAR has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.86% from the previous average price target of $25.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Openlane among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Openlane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Openlane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Openlane compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Openlane's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Openlane's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Openlane

Openlane Inc provides a digital marketplace for used vehicles, connecting sellers and buyers in North America and Europe for fast and transparent transactions. Its services include financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory management. The company operates used-vehicle auctions and has two main segments: Marketplace and Finance, with majority revenue coming from the Marketplace segment, which to used vehicle remarketing, including marketplace services, remarketing, or make ready services and all are interrelated, synergistic elements along the auto remarketing chain. The Finance segment, through AFC engaged in business of providing short-term, inventory-secured financing to independent vehicle dealers.

Openlane: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Openlane's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Openlane's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Openlane's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Openlane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

