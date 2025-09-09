4 Analysts Assess Sprinklr: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sprinklr CXM over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sprinklr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. A 4.17% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $12.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sprinklr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $8.00 $9.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sprinklr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sprinklr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Sprinklr's Background

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Breaking Down Sprinklr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sprinklr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

