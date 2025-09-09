Where BXP Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated BXP BXP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.58, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Experiencing a 0.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $79.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BXP. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $75.00 $76.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $84.00 $86.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $81.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $77.00 $78.00 Alexander Goldfarb Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $68.00 $76.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $62.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $86.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $81.00 $83.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BXP. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BXP's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BXP

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

BXP's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BXP's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, BXP faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

