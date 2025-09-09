The Analyst Verdict: Evolent Health In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Evolent Health EVH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Evolent Health, presenting an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.35% increase from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Evolent Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evolent Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Evolent Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Key Indicators: Evolent Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Evolent Health's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.