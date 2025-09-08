Assessing Rush Street Interactive: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rush Street Interactive RSI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.17% from the previous average price target of $16.57.

The standing of Rush Street Interactive among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $21.00 $16.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $19.00 $15.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rush Street Interactive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Rush Street Interactive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Rush Street Interactive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rush Street Interactive analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

A Deep Dive into Rush Street Interactive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Street Interactive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Street Interactive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rush Street Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

