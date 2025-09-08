Forecasting The Future: 16 Analyst Projections For Celanese

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Celanese CE in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.19, along with a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 2.2% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Celanese. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Lowers Hold $43.00 $47.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $63.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $47.00 $55.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $59.00 $65.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $77.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $72.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $67.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $66.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Raises Neutral $59.00 $50.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $72.00 $66.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $77.00 $76.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $65.00 $52.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $51.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $53.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $66.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Celanese. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Celanese's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Celanese's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Celanese

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Celanese's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Celanese's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

