Where MARA Holdings Stands With Analysts

Ratings for MARA Holdings MARA were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.62, along with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.19% from the previous average price target of $21.19.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MARA Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Lewis BTIG Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $26.00 $19.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Raises Neutral $18.00 $9.50 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MARA Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into MARA Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MARA Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering MARA Holdings: A Closer Look

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Understanding the Numbers: MARA Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MARA Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 64.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MARA Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 338.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 11.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MARA Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

