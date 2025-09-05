What Analysts Are Saying About Corebridge Financial Stock

Analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial CRBG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.78, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 10.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $37.89.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corebridge Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $47.00 Michael Ward UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $28.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $42.00 $39.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $34.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $37.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $43.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corebridge Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Corebridge Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Corebridge Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It offers a broad set of products and services through five segments Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other. The majority of its revenue derives from the Individual Retirement segment.

Corebridge Financial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Corebridge Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corebridge Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corebridge Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

