14 Analysts Have This To Say About Brinker International

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Brinker International EAT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $177.5, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $149.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.88% increase from the previous average price target of $166.07.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Brinker International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $210.00 $190.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $161.00 $149.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $190.00 $186.00 Nicole Miller Regan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $168.00 $155.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $155.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $190.00 $180.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $170.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $166.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $186.00 $185.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $155.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $149.00 $144.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Brinker International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Brinker International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Brinker International

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Brinker International

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Brinker International's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brinker International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brinker International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.57, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

