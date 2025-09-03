Deep Dive Into Alkermes Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Alkermes ALKS underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.86, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 4.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $41.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Alkermes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Burnett Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $44.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $40.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Andrea Newkirk Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $43.00 - Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alkermes. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Alkermes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alkermes's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alkermes

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Alkermes's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alkermes's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alkermes's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkermes's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Alkermes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

