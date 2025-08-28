A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Main Street Capital Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Main Street Capital MAIN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.25, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.96% increase from the previous average price target of $55.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Main Street Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $52.00 Bryce Rowe B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $64.00 $60.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $54.00 Vilas Abraham UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Main Street Capital. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Main Street Capital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Main Street Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corp is an investment firm engaged in providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The investment portfolio of the company is typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancing, and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The group invests in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants, and other securities of the lower middle market and middle market companies based in the United States. Business functioned through the U.S. region and it derives the majority of its income from the source of fees, commission, and interest.

Main Street Capital: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Main Street Capital displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Main Street Capital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 84.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Main Street Capital's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Main Street Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Main Street Capital adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

