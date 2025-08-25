What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Samsara

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Samsara IOT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $46.5, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has decreased by 2.62% from the previous average price target of $47.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Samsara. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Junaid Siddiqui Truist Securities Lowers Hold $35.00 $42.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $47.00 $53.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $54.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Samsara. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Samsara compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Samsara's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations. The company's Connected Operations Platform consolidates data from its IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act on data insights using its cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps, and workflows.. The company derives almost all of its revenue from subscription services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company's customers ranges from small and medium-sized businesses to state and local governments.

Breaking Down Samsara's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Samsara's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Samsara's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

