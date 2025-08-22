Demystifying GDS Holdings: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on GDS Holdings GDS in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.65, along with a high estimate of $50.60 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 22.7% from the previous average price target of $39.65.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of GDS Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daley Li B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.60 $47.60 Greg P. Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $37.00 Gokul Hariharan JP Morgan Raises Overweight $46.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GDS Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GDS Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GDS Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GDS Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GDS Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know GDS Holdings Better

GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expanding into Southeast Asia via the now 38% owned DayOne. GDS listed on the Nasdaq in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

GDS Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GDS Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.96% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GDS Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GDS Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GDS Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GDS Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.89, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

