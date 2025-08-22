Assessing Simon Property Group: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group SPG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Simon Property Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $181.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $163.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.66% increase from the previous average price target of $175.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Simon Property Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $184.00 $180.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $179.00 $180.00 Destiny Hance Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $225.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $170.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $163.00 $159.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $169.00 $182.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Simon Property Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Simon Property Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is the largest retail real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 232 properties: 134 traditional malls, 73 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), six lifestyle centers, and five other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $733 in sales per square foot over the trailing 12 months. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Simon Property Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Simon Property Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Simon Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Simon Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

