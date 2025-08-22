Nordson Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nordson NDSN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $251.75, along with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $245.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.48% increase from the previous average price target of $238.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Nordson among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $252.00 $245.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $260.00 - Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $241.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nordson. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nordson compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Nordson's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nordson's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Nordson

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Nordson's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nordson's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.96% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Nordson's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordson's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordson's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

