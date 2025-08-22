Assessing Ventas: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Ventas VTR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ventas, revealing an average target of $74.25, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average has increased by 4.21% from the previous average price target of $71.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ventas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Outperform $78.00 $74.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $71.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $72.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ventas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ventas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ventas compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ventas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ventas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ventas's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ventas Better

Ventas owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of almost 1,400 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, hospital, life science, and skilled nursing/post-acute care. The portfolio includes almost 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to the United States. The firm also owns mortgages and other loans, contributing about 1% of net operating income.

Understanding the Numbers: Ventas's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ventas's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ventas's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ventas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ventas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ventas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

