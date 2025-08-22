What Analysts Are Saying About Dick's Sporting Goods Stock

Ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $225.7, with a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. A 0.18% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $226.10.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dick's Sporting Goods is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $255.00 $220.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $187.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $215.00 $180.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $260.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $232.00 $217.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $195.00 $224.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $273.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dick's Sporting Goods's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dick's Sporting Goods analyst ratings.

Get to Know Dick's Sporting Goods Better

Dick's Sporting Goods offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in about 900 US stores. It operates stores under its own name, as well as outlets, golf specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy name, and outlets. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many others. In 2025, the company agreed to purchase international athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker for $2.4 billion in equity value. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

A Deep Dive into Dick's Sporting Goods's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dick's Sporting Goods's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Dick's Sporting Goods's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.