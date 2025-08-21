Forecasting The Future: 24 Analyst Projections For Ulta Beauty

Ratings for Ulta Beauty ULTA were provided by 24 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 4 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ulta Beauty, presenting an average target of $513.71, a high estimate of $640.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.3% from the previous average price target of $461.54.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ulta Beauty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $640.00 $525.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $400.00 $350.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $600.00 $510.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $600.00 $542.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $585.00 $550.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $510.00 $510.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $550.00 $485.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $510.00 $480.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $485.00 $327.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $550.00 $460.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Raises Neutral $450.00 $425.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $510.00 $465.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $525.00 $440.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Outperform $500.00 $450.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $490.00 $465.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $437.00 $386.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $525.00 $477.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $485.00 $415.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $542.00 $510.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $525.00 $490.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $350.00 $315.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $520.00 $460.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ulta Beauty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ulta Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ulta Beauty analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ulta Beauty

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and 600 Target shop-in-shops, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. In addition, it collects royalties through its Target partnership and credit card revenue. Most standalone Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm will soon open franchised stores in Mexico and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Financial Milestones: Ulta Beauty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.