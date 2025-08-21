Assessing Hilton Grand Vacations: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Hilton Grand Vacations HGV in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $65.0, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.84% increase from the previous average price target of $62.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Hilton Grand Vacations's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $63.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $76.00 $73.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $42.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $73.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hilton Grand Vacations's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

A Deep Dive into Hilton Grand Vacations's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hilton Grand Vacations's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hilton Grand Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

