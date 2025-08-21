The Analyst Verdict: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, revealing an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A 3.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $46.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $45.00 Lucas Ferreira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $39.00 Lucas Ferreira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $44.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $45.00 $50.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $45.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality salt brine deposits and caliche ore. SQM also sells lithium concentrate from a joint venture hard rock lithium project in Australia and expanding its lithium refining assets in China.

Key Indicators: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.