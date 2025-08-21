Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Victoria's Secret

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Victoria's Secret VSCO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.8, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 0.87% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Victoria's Secret by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $20.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Victoria's Secret's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Victoria's Secret Better

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Key Indicators: Victoria's Secret's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Victoria's Secret's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

