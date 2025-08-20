What Analysts Are Saying About Stoneridge Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Stoneridge SRI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Stoneridge's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stoneridge. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stoneridge compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Stoneridge's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stoneridge

Stoneridge Inc is a manufacturer of electrical and electronic components used in automotive vehicles. The company produces instrumentation systems, vehicle management electronics, application-specific switches and actuators, sensors, security alarms, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services for commercial, automotive, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company has three reportable segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Electronics segment that produces driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its geographic segments include America, South America, Europe and Other.

Stoneridge's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Stoneridge's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stoneridge's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoneridge's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.