Analyst Expectations For Accenture's Future

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Accenture ACN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Accenture and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $322.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.93% lower than the prior average price target of $358.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Accenture by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $302.00 $334.00 Phani Kanumuri HSBC Announces Reduce $240.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $290.00 - David Togut Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $330.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $325.00 $340.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $348.00 $365.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $335.00 $360.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $360.00 $390.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $325.00 $355.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $353.00 $349.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $372.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Accenture's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Accenture: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Accenture displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

