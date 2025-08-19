14 Analysts Have This To Say About Urban Outfitters

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Urban Outfitters URBN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 6 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Urban Outfitters, revealing an average target of $75.43, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.66% from the previous average price target of $63.57.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Urban Outfitters. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $78.00 $75.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $78.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $72.00 $72.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $50.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $54.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Underperform $50.00 $46.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $72.00 $59.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $76.00 $58.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $77.00 $62.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $55.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $63.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Urban Outfitters. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Urban Outfitters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States, which accounts for about 87% of sales, and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters (23% of fiscal 2025 sales), Free People/Movement (26%), and Anthropologie (44%). Retail accounted for 88% of fiscal 2025 revenue, but Urban Outfitters also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a fast-growing clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (7% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Urban Outfitters: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Urban Outfitters's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Urban Outfitters's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Urban Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

