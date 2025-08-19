Assessing Rocket Companies: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rocket Companies RKT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rocket Companies, revealing an average target of $16.22, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 21.41% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $13.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rocket Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Hagen BTIG Announces Buy $25.00 - Jeffrey Adelson Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $15.00 $14.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Matthew Hurwit Jefferies Raises Hold $14.00 $11.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rocket Companies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rocket Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rocket Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Rocket Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and will also be the largest mortgage servicer in the US following its acquisition of the Mr. Cooper Group.

A Deep Dive into Rocket Companies's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rocket Companies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.18% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Rocket Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rocket Companies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rocket Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.33.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

