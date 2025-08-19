Deep Dive Into Helmerich & Payne Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Helmerich & Payne HP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.33, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. A 10.64% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Helmerich & Payne by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Hold $27.00 $26.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $23.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $20.00 - Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $24.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $17.00 $25.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Helmerich & Payne's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Inc provides performance-driven drilling solutions and technologies that are intended to make hydrocarbon recovery safer and more economical for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company focus on the drilling segment of the oil and gas production value chain. Company operates in North America, Gulf of Mexico, and other international places such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also own and operates a limited number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's real estate investments include a shopping center and of undeveloped real estate projects.

Helmerich & Payne's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Helmerich & Payne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.19% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Helmerich & Payne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

