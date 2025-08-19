The Analyst Verdict: Thermo Fisher Scientific In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $519.0, a high estimate of $590.00, and a low estimate of $450.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.41% from the previous average price target of $511.78.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Leonard UBS Raises Neutral $500.00 $460.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $535.00 $525.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $565.00 $570.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $490.00 $450.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $567.00 $553.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $553.00 $573.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $590.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $460.00 $500.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $480.00 $500.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $450.00 $475.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Thermo Fisher Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thermo Fisher Scientific analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Thermo Fisher Scientific: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Thermo Fisher Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.