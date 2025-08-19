Breaking Down Gap: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Gap GAP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.8, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has increased by 1.09% from the previous average price target of $27.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gap. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $24.00 $27.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $33.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $32.00 $33.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $29.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $33.00 $26.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $33.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gap. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gap compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gap's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gap's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Gap Better

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 2,500 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 1,000 more in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

Understanding the Numbers: Gap's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Gap's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gap's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gap's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

