Demystifying Vertiv Holdings: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Vertiv Holdings VRT underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $143.69, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.08% increase from the previous average price target of $120.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vertiv Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Wang GLJ Research Announces Sell $112.00 - Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $173.00 $135.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $110.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $150.00 $127.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $162.00 $143.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $151.00 $140.00 Justin Clare Roth Capital Raises Buy $157.00 $100.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $140.00 $132.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $150.00 $125.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $149.00 $130.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $90.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Raises Buy $165.00 $134.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $98.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $122.00 $106.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vertiv Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vertiv Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vertiv Holdings: A Closer Look

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Financial Milestones: Vertiv Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

