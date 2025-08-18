Expert Outlook: Yext Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Yext YEXT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Yext and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.65, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $8.25. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.43% from the previous average price target of $8.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Yext among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $8.25 $7.50 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $10.00 $7.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Yext. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Yext compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Yext's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Yext

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to approximately 200 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Digital knowledge is the structured information that a business wants to make publicly accessible. The company also makes search intelligent by helping to provide precise, accurate and current answers to location-based queries that are conducted across the web and mobile applications and voice and artificial intelligence, or AI, engines. The company derives the majority of its revenues from subscription services. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America and the rest from International markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Yext

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Yext's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Yext's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Yext's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Yext's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Yext's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.65. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

