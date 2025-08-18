Dycom Industries Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Dycom Industries DY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $269.0, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.27% increase from the previous average price target of $227.44.

The standing of Dycom Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $250.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $295.00 $255.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $288.00 $258.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $215.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $265.00 $220.00 Liam Burke B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $200.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $255.00 $215.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $200.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $258.00 $234.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dycom Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dycom Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Dycom Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

