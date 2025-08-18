What Analysts Are Saying About American Tower Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on American Tower AMT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $249.5, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Observing a 1.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $245.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of American Tower among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $246.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $250.00 $251.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $245.00 $250.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $246.00 $223.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Tower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Tower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Tower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into American Tower's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Tower analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About American Tower

American Tower owns and operates about 150,000 wireless towers throughout the US, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 30 data centers in 11 US markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market generated by the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the US, which accounted for about half of total revenue in 2024. Outside the US, American Tower operates about 48,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 27,000 towers in Europe, and 32,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

Key Indicators: American Tower's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Tower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.23% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Tower's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.