What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Halozyme Therapeutics

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Halozyme Therapeutics HALO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $73.71, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $68.14, the current average has increased by 8.17%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Halozyme Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $60.00 Jason N. Butler JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $91.00 $78.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $75.00 $62.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $58.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Halozyme Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Halozyme Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Halozyme Therapeutics Better

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 40.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 50.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 40.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

