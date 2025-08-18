Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For MercadoLibre

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on MercadoLibre MELI in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MercadoLibre, revealing an average target of $2853.57, a high estimate of $3500.00, and a low estimate of $2600.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.88% increase from the previous average price target of $2747.08.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of MercadoLibre's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joao Pedro Soares Citigroup Lowers Buy $2850.00 $2900.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $2700.00 $2600.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $2875.00 $2875.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $2700.00 $2700.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $2750.00 $2750.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $2700.00 $2800.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Maintains Hold $2800.00 $2800.00 John Choi Daiwa Capital Announces Buy $3000.00 - Hector Maya Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $3500.00 - Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $3000.00 $3100.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2975.00 $2840.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $2700.00 $2900.00 Alex Wright Jefferies Raises Hold $2800.00 $2450.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $2600.00 $2250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MercadoLibre's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MercadoLibre's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MercadoLibre analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

MercadoLibre: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MercadoLibre's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.