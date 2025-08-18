Expert Outlook: Comstock Resources Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Comstock Resources CRK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.88, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.69% from the previous average price target of $19.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comstock Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Sell $12.00 $18.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $10.00 $12.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Sell $18.00 $20.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Sell $20.00 $19.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $34.00 - Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Comstock Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Inc is an independent natural gas producer operating in the Haynesville shale, a natural gas basin located in North Louisiana and East Texas with superior economics given its geographical proximity to the Gulf Coast natural gas markets. The Company operates in one business segment, the exploration and production of North American natural gas and oil. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas operations are concentrated in Louisiana and Texas.

Comstock Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Comstock Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 90.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comstock Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comstock Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comstock Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comstock Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

