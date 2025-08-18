Demystifying Regency Centers: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Regency Centers REG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $78.4, with a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. A decline of 0.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Regency Centers by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $79.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $74.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $77.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Regency Centers's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes over 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

A Deep Dive into Regency Centers's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regency Centers's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.61% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Regency Centers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

