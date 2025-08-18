Assessing Microsoft: Insights From 44 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 44 analysts have evaluated Microsoft MSFT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|16
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|12
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Microsoft, presenting an average target of $606.02, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $515.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.05% from the previous average price target of $545.71.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
The standing of Microsoft among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Terry Tillman
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$675.00
|$650.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Announces
|Buy
|$650.00
|-
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$640.00
|$580.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$650.00
|$550.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$625.00
|$540.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$650.00
|$600.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$650.00
|$600.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$675.00
|$600.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$650.00
|$600.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$650.00
|$500.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$625.00
|$550.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$640.00
|$525.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$650.00
|$600.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$650.00
|$550.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$582.00
|$530.00
|Andrew Marok
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$630.00
|$570.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$650.00
|$600.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$625.00
|$600.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$630.00
|$600.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$639.00
|$581.00
|Jackson Ader
|Keybanc
|Announces
|Overweight
|$630.00
|-
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$640.00
|$585.00
|Andrew Marok
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$570.00
|$490.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$550.00
|$500.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$600.00
|$600.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$545.00
|$515.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$600.00
|$550.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$600.00
|$500.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$613.00
|$605.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$550.00
|$494.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$585.00
|$515.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$581.00
|$512.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$540.00
|$500.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$550.00
|$485.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$600.00
|$475.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Announces
|Outperform
|$600.00
|-
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$530.00
|$482.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$600.00
|$515.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$585.00
|$565.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$565.00
|$515.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$605.00
|$540.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$525.00
|$525.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$515.00
|$500.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$550.00
|$480.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Microsoft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
For valuable insights into Microsoft's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Microsoft analyst ratings.
Get to Know Microsoft Better
Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).
Microsoft's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Microsoft's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.1% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
