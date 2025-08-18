Assessing Microsoft: Insights From 44 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 44 analysts have evaluated Microsoft MSFT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 28 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 12 17 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Microsoft, presenting an average target of $606.02, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $515.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.05% from the previous average price target of $545.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Microsoft among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $675.00 $650.00 Brad Reback Stifel Announces Buy $650.00 - Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $640.00 $580.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $650.00 $550.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $625.00 $540.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $675.00 $600.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $650.00 $500.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $550.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $640.00 $525.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $650.00 $600.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $650.00 $550.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $582.00 $530.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $630.00 $570.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $600.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $625.00 $600.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $630.00 $600.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $639.00 $581.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $630.00 - Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $640.00 $585.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $570.00 $490.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $550.00 $500.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $545.00 $515.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $600.00 $550.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $600.00 $500.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $613.00 $605.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $494.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $585.00 $515.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $581.00 $512.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $540.00 $500.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $550.00 $485.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $600.00 $475.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $600.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $530.00 $482.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $600.00 $515.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $585.00 $565.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $565.00 $515.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $605.00 $540.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $525.00 $525.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $515.00 $500.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $550.00 $480.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Microsoft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Microsoft's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Microsoft analyst ratings.

Get to Know Microsoft Better

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Microsoft's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Microsoft's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.1% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.