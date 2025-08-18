Analyst Expectations For Modine Manufacturing's Future

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Modine Manufacturing MOD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $135.6, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.35% from the previous average price target of $127.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Modine Manufacturing's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 David Tarantino Keybanc Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $122.00 $121.00 David Tarantino Keybanc Announces Overweight $125.00 - Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $121.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Modine Manufacturing. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Modine Manufacturing compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Modine Manufacturing's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Modine Manufacturing's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Modine Manufacturing's Background

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers. Its operating segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies.

Financial Milestones: Modine Manufacturing's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Modine Manufacturing displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Modine Manufacturing's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Modine Manufacturing's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Modine Manufacturing's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Modine Manufacturing's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

