What Analysts Are Saying About Braze Stock

Analysts' ratings for Braze BRZE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Braze, presenting an average target of $44.38, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has decreased by 14.06% from the previous average price target of $51.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Braze. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $43.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Announces Outperform $40.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $44.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $43.00 $48.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $44.00 $51.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Buy $45.00 $75.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $47.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $41.00 $51.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Braze's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Braze's Background

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Braze's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Braze's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

