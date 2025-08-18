What Analysts Are Saying About Ross Stores Stock

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Ross Stores ROST, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $151.18, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.77% lower than the prior average price target of $152.36.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Ross Stores by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $156.00 $154.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $154.00 $141.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $156.00 $157.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $126.00 $128.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $161.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Discovering Ross Stores: A Closer Look

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,800 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates around 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Understanding the Numbers: Ross Stores's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ross Stores's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ross Stores's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ross Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

