Demystifying Amcor: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Amcor AMCR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.8, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 1.82% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $11.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Amcor among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Announces Buy $12.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amcor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amcor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amcor compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amcor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amcor's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Amcor's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amcor analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amcor

Amcor is a global producer of plastic packaging primarily for the fast-moving consumer goods industry. About 90% of earnings are exposed to the flexible packaging business. This is soft disposable plastic for a variety of food, drink, healthcare, and hygiene products. The remainder of earnings are from the Latin and North American rigids business, which is primarily beverage bottling for the soft drink industry. Operating in more than 35 countries, Amcor has market share in its established regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. About half of group sales are derived from North America and the remainder is split equally between Western Europe and emerging markets. Australia and New Zealand sales make up less than 5% of group sales.

Key Indicators: Amcor's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Amcor's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Amcor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amcor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.