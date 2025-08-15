What Analysts Are Saying About Broadstone Net Lease Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Broadstone Net Lease BNL in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.25, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.39% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

The standing of Broadstone Net Lease among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $19.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Broadstone Net Lease. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Broadstone Net Lease compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Broadstone Net Lease's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Broadstone Net Lease's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in, owns, and manages single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The company has selectively invested in net leased assets in the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types. The company focuses on investing in real estate that is operated by creditworthy single tenants in industries characterized by positive business drivers and trends. The company targets properties that are an integral part of the tenants' businesses and are therefore opportunities to secure long-term net leases.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Broadstone Net Lease

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Broadstone Net Lease's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadstone Net Lease's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadstone Net Lease's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Broadstone Net Lease's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

