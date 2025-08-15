A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Charles Schwab Through 19 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated Charles Schwab SCHW, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Charles Schwab and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $105.63, accompanied by a high estimate of $131.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.57% increase from the previous average price target of $95.53.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Charles Schwab's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $107.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $131.00 $117.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $113.00 $106.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $107.00 $100.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $106.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $83.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $108.00 $102.00 Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $110.00 $106.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $92.00 $80.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $117.00 $83.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $106.00 $94.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $87.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $89.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $102.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $97.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $82.00 $65.00 Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Charles Schwab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Charles Schwab's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

