What Analysts Are Saying About Deere Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Deere DE in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $525.67, a high estimate of $566.00, and a low estimate of $460.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.31% from the previous average price target of $499.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Deere's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $566.00 $560.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $560.00 $555.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $525.00 $550.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $460.00 $425.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $550.00 $450.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $493.00 $455.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Deere. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Deere's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Deere's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Deere's Background

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Breaking Down Deere's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Deere's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.74. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

