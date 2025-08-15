Demystifying Spire: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Spire SR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Spire and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $80.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Marking an increase of 2.24%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $78.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Spire's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Fowler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $76.00 $81.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $81.00 $69.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $78.00 Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $83.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Spire compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Spire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Spire's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Spire's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Spire analyst ratings.

Discovering Spire: A Closer Look

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation ('Alagasco') changed its name to Spire Alabama Inc. effective September 1, 2017, and Laclede Gas Company changed its name to Spire Missouri Inc. effective August 30, 2017. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas. Maximum revenue from residential area.

Financial Milestones: Spire's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Spire's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.88% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.